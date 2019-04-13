Spectrum Brands (SPB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.80% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Spectrum Brands outpaced the industry in the past three months driven by efforts to transform business portfolio, via strategic agreements and divestitures. The recent divestiture of Global Auto Care business and Global Battery and Lighting Businesses are likely to aid top and bottom lines through improved focus on core activities. Moreover, the company’s focus on reducing debt should materially improve capital structure in fiscal 2019. However, the company has delivered negative top and bottom line surprise over the past two quarters. Lower volumes, adverse currency and sales decline at most segments mostly impacted top and bottom line in first-quarter fiscal 2019. Moreover, input cost inflation, unfavorable product mix and operating expense deleverage hurt EBITDA. The company expects higher spending on marketing and product innovations to dent margins in fiscal 2019, while currency headwinds will continue to hurt sales.”

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.65.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $58.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $40.54 and a 1 year high of $100.31.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $874.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.97 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,759,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,759,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,489 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,517,000 after acquiring an additional 865,154 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,388,000 after acquiring an additional 554,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,899,000.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Brands (SPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.