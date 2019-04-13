Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPB. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

SPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 18th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.65.

Shares of SPB opened at $58.14 on Friday. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $40.54 and a 1 year high of $100.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.60). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $874.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

