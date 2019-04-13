Spectris (SXS) Given Sell Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their sell rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS) in a research report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SXS. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,656.92 ($34.72).

Get Spectris alerts:

Shares of SXS stock traded up GBX 50 ($0.65) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 2,727 ($35.63). The stock had a trading volume of 210,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,769. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.03. Spectris has a twelve month low of GBX 1,924.50 ($25.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,957 ($38.64). The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 17.38.

Spectris (LON:SXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported GBX 164.90 ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 155.20 ($2.03) by GBX 9.70 ($0.13). Equities analysts forecast that Spectris will post 17117.9994541546 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a GBX 40.50 ($0.53) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Spectris’s previous dividend of $20.50. Spectris’s payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

In other Spectris news, insider Derek Harding acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,658 ($34.73) per share, with a total value of £106,320 ($138,925.91). Also, insider Clive Watson sold 8,504 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,742 ($35.83), for a total transaction of £233,179.68 ($304,690.55).

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.