SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 641.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,155 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XRT. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,996,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,198,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,118,000 after acquiring an additional 319,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 42.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 993,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,679,000 after acquiring an additional 297,941 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 334,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after acquiring an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 337.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 280,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,323,000 after acquiring an additional 216,591 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XRT opened at $45.22 on Friday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $52.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.1358 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

