SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 101.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,855 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.34% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KIE. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 234.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA:KIE opened at $32.13 on Friday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $32.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

