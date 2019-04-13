SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Stake Raised by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 468.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,141 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for 0.9% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $9,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPY. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,965,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,945 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 259.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,329,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,401,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,166 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,799 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 532.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 1,255,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,880 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,944,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,765,000 after purchasing an additional 883,544 shares during the period.

SPY stock opened at $290.16 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $233.76 and a 12-month high of $293.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $1.2331 per share. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

