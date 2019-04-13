SpaceChain Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. SpaceChain has a market capitalization of $4.53 million and $228,181.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SpaceChain token can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, Bittrex, Coinnest and EXX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SpaceChain alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00001273 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Profile

SPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Upbit, HitBTC, EXX, Bittrex and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SpaceChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpaceChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.