S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 7,358.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,418,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

NYSE:SPGI opened at $214.93 on Friday. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $156.68 and a 52 week high of $217.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 367.09%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total transaction of $776,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,413.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $368,525.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,130.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,041 shares of company stock worth $3,805,815 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $205.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $193.00 target price on shares of S&P Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.18.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/sp-global-inc-spgi-shares-sold-by-north-star-investment-management-corp.html.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.