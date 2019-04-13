Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $8.16 Million in The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Stock

Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 172,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,000. The Coca-Cola comprises 3.0% of Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 289,055,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,351,492,000 after buying an additional 3,918,108 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 289,055,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,351,492,000 after buying an additional 3,918,108 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,865,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,020,541,000 after buying an additional 7,272,015 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,578,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,872,000 after buying an additional 1,771,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4,577.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,634,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 19,215,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. HSBC cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Shares of KO stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $50.84. The firm has a market cap of $199.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.52.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 43.91%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $1,060,139.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,493,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

