Sonos (SONO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sonos, Inc. designs, develops and produces audio products. It offers charging cradles, music players, alternating current adapters, controllers, wireless speakers and loudspeakers. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com website. Sonos, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Get Sonos alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on SONO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sonos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.88.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.71. Sonos has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $23.60.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sonos will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $573,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. (Jerse Index sold 6,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $75,581.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,105,857 shares of company stock valued at $23,265,799 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SONO. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. 48.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonos (SONO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.