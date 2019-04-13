Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Unlikely to Impact Alibaba Group (BABA) Stock Price

News headlines about Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alibaba Group earned a coverage optimism score of 1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the specialty retailer an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $188.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $476.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $129.77 and a twelve month high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $12.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $10.83. The business had revenue of $117.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.52 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 19.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $196.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.77.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

