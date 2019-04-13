Software (SOW) PT Set at €45.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Software (ETR:SOW) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SOW. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Independent Research set a €34.50 ($40.12) target price on shares of Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €40.34 ($46.91).

Get Software alerts:

ETR:SOW traded down €0.34 ($0.40) on Friday, reaching €30.56 ($35.53). The stock had a trading volume of 603,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,805. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 13.71. Software has a 1-year low of €29.41 ($34.20) and a 1-year high of €44.39 ($51.62). The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.