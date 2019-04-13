Smartlands (SLT) Price Hits $3.49

Smartlands (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Smartlands token can now be purchased for approximately $3.49 or 0.00068577 BTC on major exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Exrates and Stellarport. During the last seven days, Smartlands has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. Smartlands has a total market capitalization of $17.81 million and $55,442.00 worth of Smartlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00364991 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019778 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002275 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.20 or 0.01378712 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00218538 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006377 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00001585 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Smartlands launched on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands’ total supply is 7,186,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 tokens. The official website for Smartlands is smartlands.io . Smartlands’ official Twitter account is @smartlands and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Smartlands is medium.com/@smartlands . The Reddit community for Smartlands is /r/SmartlandsPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Smartlands can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartlands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

