Slaying puts focus drivers that are fake, on ride-hailing safety

Whenever Rachel Orden calls to an Uber, the 20-year-old Michigan State University sophomore immediately walks to the rear of the vehicle to check the license plate number, then opens the door and waits to say her name prior to becoming in.

She devises a backup strategy if she feels uneasy.

“How could I get out? Who would I have on speed dial? Could I jump out safely if I wanted to? Everything goes through my head,” explained Orden, of Naples, Florida, who utilizes the ride-hailing service around once a week, usually when moving out at nighttime. She said University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson’s March 29 slaying, who got into a vehicle she thought was her Uber trip, has made her much more cautious.

It also has prompted ride-hailing organizations and law enforcement bureaus to intensify efforts to frighten passengers from getting in without checking to make sure both the car and driver are valid. Though no tallies exist, there have been instances involving assailants and would-be robbers posing at pubs — frequently as drivers. Police in South Carolina have not said if this was exactly what the driver did in Josephson’s case.

A man was charged with raping four girls he picked up after posing at 2017. He picked up a girl in a cab, police said. His situation is continuing and musaab Afundi hasn’t guilty to assault, CBS2 Chicago said.

She wrongly turned into a car driven by 24-year-old Nathaniel David Rowland, according to authorities, who allege he applied the childproof locks from his car into imprison Josephson before killing her and dumping her body around 65 miles (105 km ) out of Columbia. Her funeral was held Saturday in New Jersey, where she grew up.

Then on Wednesday, a 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of raping a woman who got in to his car after leaving a Seattle bar on Dec. 16. The King County Sheriff’s Office reported the man led her to think he was her driver before pulling the vehicle over and raping her.

And a man from Stamford, Connecticut, was charged with kidnapping and raping two women whom he’d picked up in bars in December, the Greenwich Time reported.

“There is no more dangerous place to be than in a locked car traveling with a stranger,” said Bryant Greening, a Chicago lawyer who specializes in representing ride-hailing drivers and passengers. “You need to know about your surroundings and think how you’d respond if the situation turns sour… you have to listen to your instincts”

It’s not just girls who are at risk from bogus drivers, ” he explained. Men also have been robbed after getting to the car that was wrong.

“There is not any discrimination with predators,” he said.

Greening urged Lyft and Uber to perform to come up with technological solutions and to educate customers. In addition, in the South Carolina legislature, a bill was introduced in the aftermath of Josephson’s death to need Uber and Lyft drivers to have illuminated signs.

Uber stated in a written report in coming weeks it will start a social networking campaign, buy ads and begin sending push notifications throughout pickup to frighten passengers. Additionally, it said it’s functioned as 2017 with law authorities and schools to”educate the general public about how to avoid fake rideshare drivers,” including by checking a driver’s photograph and auto description contrary to what had been shipped if a trip is asked.

Lyft stated it also provides photos of data and this motorist about the automobile, and a few Lyft vehicles possess a display on dashboards that changes color to coincide with the passengers’ program. “We… are always researching new, innovative strategies to improve the experience for all users, and above all, to keep our community safe,” the company said.

Orden, the Michigan State University student, said the assaults have left her nervous even though she’s already cautious.

“However, I feel like in a means that is a fantastic thing,” she explained. “Now I will take even more precautions.”