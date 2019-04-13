SIX Market Cap Achieves $6.16 Million (SIX)

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 13th. Over the last week, SIX has traded up 43.9% against the US dollar. SIX has a total market cap of $6.16 million and approximately $47,359.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIX token can now be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Liquid and Stellarport.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00366935 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019844 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002274 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.77 or 0.01376129 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00217606 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006229 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00001554 BTC.

SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 tokens. The official message board for SIX is medium.com/six-network?&& . SIX’s official website is six.network . SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork

SIX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Liquid and Stellarport. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

