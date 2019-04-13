Sirius XM (SIRI) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SIRI. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Buckingham Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.26.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 76.76% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP James Arthur Cady sold 588,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $3,607,523.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,840,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,279,629.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Cook sold 56,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $344,003.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,445,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,857,892.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 693,134 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,516. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sirius XM by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,548,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after buying an additional 33,820 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 72.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 19,119 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Sirius XM by 19.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 112,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 18,186 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 13.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 345,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 40,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at $689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

