Sirius Minerals (SXX) Trading Down 10%

Shares of Sirius Minerals PLC (LON:SXX) dropped 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21.08 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 21.87 ($0.29). Approximately 67,068,397 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 295% from the average daily volume of 16,970,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.30 ($0.32).

SXX has been the topic of several research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sirius Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sirius Minerals from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 35 ($0.46) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 31st.

The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.33.

Sirius Minerals Plc engages in the exploration and development of resource properties in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on the development of the Woodsmith mine that explores for polyhalite deposit, a multi-nutrient fertilizer containing potassium, sulphur, magnesium, and calcium resources located in North Yorkshire.

