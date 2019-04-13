Simmons First National (SFNC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP bank holding company registered under the Bank Holding Act of 1956. Through its subsidiaries, Co. provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Stephens set a $30.00 price target on shares of Simmons First National and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Simmons First National presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Simmons First National had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $172.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 27.00%.

In other Simmons First National news, CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $248,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,035.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,291,000 after purchasing an additional 78,634 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,679,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 14,867 shares during the period. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 81,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 19,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

