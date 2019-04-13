Signature Bank (SBNY) Position Lifted by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 78.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,034 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,934 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.08% of Signature Bank worth $5,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 153.6% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “focus list” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.75.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $135.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $98.54 and a 52 week high of $141.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $340.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.47 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 29.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

