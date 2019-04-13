Signatum (SIGT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $31.00

Signatum (CURRENCY:SIGT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. In the last week, Signatum has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. One Signatum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Signatum has a total market capitalization of $43,879.00 and approximately $31.00 worth of Signatum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00025802 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00038144 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00057687 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.69 or 0.03990264 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00007991 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Signatum Coin Profile

Signatum (CRYPTO:SIGT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SkunkHashv2Raptor hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. Signatum’s total supply is 107,972,766 coins. Signatum’s official Twitter account is @signatum_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Signatum is signatum.org . The Reddit community for Signatum is /r/Signatum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Signatum Coin Trading

Signatum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signatum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signatum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signatum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

