ShowHand Price Tops $0.0000 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 13th. One ShowHand token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Hotbit, IDEX and HitBTC. ShowHand has a market cap of $112,060.00 and approximately $82,135.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ShowHand has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, HitBTC, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

