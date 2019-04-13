Short Interest in Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) Grows By 6.9%

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,740,148 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the March 15th total of 32,487,945 shares. Approximately 20.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,257,088 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IMMU shares. B. Riley started coverage on Immunomedics in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 target price on Immunomedics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered Immunomedics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Friday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Immunomedics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Immunomedics during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Immunomedics by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 203,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 83,230 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Immunomedics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Immunomedics by 190.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 765,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,936,000 after buying an additional 501,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Immunomedics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMMU opened at $18.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 13.45 and a quick ratio of 13.45. Immunomedics has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $27.33.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.16). Research analysts expect that Immunomedics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

