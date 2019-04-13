Short Interest in Coupa Software Inc (COUP) Declines By 24.1%

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,192,258 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 6,843,626 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,782,612 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In other news, insider Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $96,993.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,358.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total value of $74,415.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,578.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,442 shares of company stock valued at $29,426,378 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COUP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coupa Software from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Sunday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coupa Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

COUP stock opened at $96.59 on Friday. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $45.77 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $74.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.07 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

