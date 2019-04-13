Short Interest in Celgene Co. (CELG) Declines By 21.1%

Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,608,028 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 18,510,597 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,064,155 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CELG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Mizuho set a $103.00 target price on Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Celgene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.41.

In other Celgene news, Director Ernest Mario bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Loughlin sold 23,466 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total value of $2,048,347.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,420,883.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celgene stock opened at $94.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Celgene has a one year low of $58.59 and a one year high of $95.30.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 114.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celgene will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

