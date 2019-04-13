Shore Capital Reaffirms “Not Rated” Rating for Epwin Group (EPWN)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Epwin Group stock opened at GBX 82.20 ($1.07) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.93. The company has a market cap of $117.48 million and a P/E ratio of 14.17. Epwin Group has a one year low of GBX 66.10 ($0.86) and a one year high of GBX 90.90 ($1.19).

Get Epwin Group alerts:

About Epwin Group

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution segments. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; conservatories; and insulated glazing units.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Epwin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epwin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.