Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Associated British Foods (ABF)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) in a research report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 3,300 ($43.12) to GBX 3,400 ($44.43) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,740 ($35.80) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,150 ($41.16) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,500 ($32.67) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated British Foods presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,889.33 ($37.75).

Shares of ABF stock opened at GBX 2,527 ($33.02) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of GBX 2,011 ($26.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,846 ($37.19). The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.82.

In related news, insider Graham Allan purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,250 ($29.40) per share, with a total value of £67,500 ($88,200.71).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

