Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) Stake Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,558 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.19% of Shoe Carnival worth $6,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCVL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,666,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,834,000 after buying an additional 33,274 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter worth $2,357,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 541,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,167,000 after buying an additional 132,143 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter worth $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCVL shares. BidaskClub lowered Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Sidoti raised Shoe Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shoe Carnival currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $234.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.06%.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets.

