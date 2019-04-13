Shinhan Financial Group (SHG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shinhan Financial Group is Korea’s largest financial services company. Shinhan Bank is the Group’s flagship subsidiary, and, when combined with the recently acquired Chohung Bank, is Korea’s second largest banking operation. Besides banking, the Group operates subsidiaries in securities, credit cards, asset management, leasing, bancassurance, and project finance. “

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SHG stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $40.22. The stock had a trading volume of 68,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,679. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91. Shinhan Financial Group has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $45.35.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after buying an additional 123,425 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 148,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,251,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 60,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shinhan Financial Group (SHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.