Shinhan Financial Group (SHG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Shinhan Financial Group is Korea’s largest financial services company. Shinhan Bank is the Group’s flagship subsidiary, and, when combined with the recently acquired Chohung Bank, is Korea’s second largest banking operation. Besides banking, the Group operates subsidiaries in securities, credit cards, asset management, leasing, bancassurance, and project finance. “
Shares of SHG stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $40.22. The stock had a trading volume of 68,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,679. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91. Shinhan Financial Group has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $45.35.
Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
