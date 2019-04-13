Shaw Communications (SJR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shaw Communications is suffering from weakness in the wireline segment due to declines in Video, Satellite and Phone subscribers, and revenues. This negatively impacted the company's second-quarter 2019 top-line growth. The company is spending heavily to improve its network and penetration, which is expected to keep margins under pressure in the near term. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, robust performance of the wireless segment, driven by increasing subscriber base and improved ARPU, is noteworthy. Moreover, deployment of 700 MHz spectrum will further improve customer experience by providing far-reaching coverage and stronger indoor wireless reception.”

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Shaw Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Shaw Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE SJR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.49. The stock had a trading volume of 240,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 76.27%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJR. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 644,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,420,000 after acquiring an additional 121,670 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $69,882,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,907,000 after acquiring an additional 54,894 shares in the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shaw Communications (SJR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.