Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff Sells 86,212 Shares

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 86,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $5,079,611.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 250,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $14,590,000.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 700 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $37,100.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 185,847 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $9,868,475.70.

On Monday, February 25th, Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 76,923 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $4,094,611.29.

On Tuesday, February 19th, Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 2,301 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $121,976.01.

On Thursday, February 21st, Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 87,733 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $4,657,744.97.

On Wednesday, February 13th, Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 3,517 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $186,401.00.

On Friday, February 15th, Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 28,585 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,576.70.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $60.66 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $70.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 85.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 31,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Sapphire Star Partners LP grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHAK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shake Shack from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.08 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.21.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of October 9, 2018, it operated 180 locations in 26 U.S.

