Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCRB. ValuEngine raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 8th.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas Desrosier sold 5,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $31,458.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Shaff sold 4,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $25,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 75.5% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 21,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.79. 126,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,960. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.85.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.15. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,584.13% and a negative net margin of 350.03%. The business had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.