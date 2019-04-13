Select Bancorp (SLCT) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st.

Shares of SLCT opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Select Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $14.25.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 million. Research analysts anticipate that Select Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Oscar N. Harris acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Seth Wilfong acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 45,475 shares of company stock worth $532,028 and have sold 26,130 shares worth $298,699. Insiders own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 21,952 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 50,351 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,163 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC increased its stake in Select Bancorp by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 557,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 69,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

