SEI Investments (SEIC) Receives $69.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

In other news, VP Kathy Heilig sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Klauder sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $396,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,840.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,103 shares of company stock valued at $16,143,042 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in SEI Investments by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in SEI Investments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in SEI Investments by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEIC opened at $57.37 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $42.27 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.24.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $405.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.