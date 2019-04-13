Seelos Therapeutics Inc (SEEL) Short Interest Up 106.6% in March

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,335,610 shares, an increase of 106.6% from the March 15th total of 646,466 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,847,537 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 46.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of SEEL opened at $3.09 on Friday. Seelos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

