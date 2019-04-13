Sealed Air (SEE) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.85

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.85 and last traded at $46.77, with a volume of 326590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.44.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEE. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Sunday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 104.71%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.60%.

In other news, Director Harry A. Lawton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.33 per share, with a total value of $42,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,184.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after acquiring an additional 23,837 shares during the period. Bell Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 197,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 46,601 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 364.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

