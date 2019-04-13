Seadrill Ltd (SDRL) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) by 821.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 117,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Seadrill were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its position in Seadrill by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 4,309,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,020,000 after buying an additional 3,057,010 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Seadrill by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 262,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 69,145 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Seadrill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. Folketrygdfondet increased its position in Seadrill by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 627,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 373,299 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Seadrill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. 8.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SDRL opened at $9.61 on Friday. Seadrill Ltd has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Seadrill Limited, an offshore drilling contractor, provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Floaters, Jack-up Rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment offers drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells.

