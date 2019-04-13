Scout Investments Inc. Sells 210,192 Shares of Masimo Co. (MASI)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 210,192 shares during the period. Masimo comprises approximately 1.0% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $46,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $135.71 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $85.07 and a 52 week high of $141.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.19.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. Masimo had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Masimo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

In other Masimo news, COO Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,889,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ramshorst David J. Van sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $258,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,722 shares of company stock valued at $8,752,310 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

