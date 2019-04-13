Scout Investments Inc. Purchases 1,976,142 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 152.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,271,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,976,142 shares during the quarter. Host Hotels and Resorts makes up 1.3% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.44% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $61,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $1,335,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $375,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 14,263 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 322,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 821,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,525,000 after purchasing an additional 608,733 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Bluhm sold 18,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $364,262.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,101.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Host Hotels and Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Sunday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Host Hotels and Resorts stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

Host Hotels and Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

