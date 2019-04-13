Scout Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 1,591,335 Huntsman Co. (HUN)

Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,591,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,789,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.68% of Huntsman as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Huntsman by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its position in Huntsman by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.25. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $33.55.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Huntsman had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HUN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Huntsman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $21.00 price target on Huntsman and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

