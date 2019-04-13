Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 343,103 Shares of First Horizon National Corp (FHN)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,155,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 343,103 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $30,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $547,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in First Horizon National by 643.1% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in First Horizon National by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 103,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 44,324 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in First Horizon National by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 126,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. First Horizon National Corp has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $412.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.30 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

