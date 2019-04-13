Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Has $2.28 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. cut its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.4% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,762,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,232,540,000 after acquiring an additional 912,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 118,762,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,232,540,000 after acquiring an additional 912,625 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 266.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,594,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,902,000 after acquiring an additional 20,063,435 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 74.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,359,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,457,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858,432 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,879,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,907,000 after acquiring an additional 382,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 15,797 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $1,248,436.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,374,447.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 475 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total transaction of $37,852.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,852.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,272 shares of company stock valued at $3,286,290. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.48.

AbbVie stock opened at $80.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $75.77 and a 1-year high of $107.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.02). AbbVie had a net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 439.07%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

