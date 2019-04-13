SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (SDR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) in a research report report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a GBX 3,155 ($41.23) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BNP Paribas cut SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) in a report on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,637 ($34.46) price objective on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,150 ($41.16) price objective on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,277.20 ($42.82).

LON SDR traded up GBX 70 ($0.91) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,068 ($40.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.07. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a one year low of GBX 2,289 ($29.91) and a one year high of GBX 3,511 ($45.88).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s previous dividend of $35.00. This represents a yield of 2.94%. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

In other SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 news, insider Peter Harrison sold 19,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,727 ($35.63), for a total value of £537,655.32 ($702,541.91).

About SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

