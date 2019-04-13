Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK) Holdings Cut by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,785,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 15.00% of Scholar Rock worth $86,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

SRRK stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. Scholar Rock Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $442.07 million and a P/E ratio of -5.13.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Corp will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SRRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

