Schneider Electric (SU) Given a €79.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and issued a price objective on shares of Schneider Electric in a report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider Electric has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €72.88 ($84.75).

Schneider Electric has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($88.77).

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

