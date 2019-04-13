SAP (SAP) Given a €105.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

SAP has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €116.00 ($134.88) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Independent Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €110.15 ($128.08).

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €99.39 ($115.57) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06. SAP has a one year low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a one year high of €108.52 ($126.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.59.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

