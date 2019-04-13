Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) & Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) Critical Contrast

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sangamo Therapeutics and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics -80.92% -20.75% -12.98% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A -176.27% -100.78%

62.5% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sangamo Therapeutics and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics 0 3 2 0 2.40 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sangamo Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 29.52%. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 151.89%. Given Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is more favorable than Sangamo Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Sangamo Therapeutics has a beta of 2.84, suggesting that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sangamo Therapeutics and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics $84.45 million 14.73 -$68.33 million ($0.70) -17.37 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$13.95 million ($0.26) -15.27

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sangamo Therapeutics. Sangamo Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics beats Sangamo Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on translating science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for Hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and Shire International GmbH to develop preclinical development program in Huntington's disease, as well as license agreements with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the protein expression of plant cells and plants. The company also has a research collaboration and license agreement with Pfizer Inc; and collaboration with Kite for developing ex vivo cell therapies in oncology. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival. It is developing NurOwn for various neurodegenerative diseases, including its lead indication, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, as well as in preclinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, Huntington's disease, and autism spectrum disorder. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

