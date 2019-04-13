Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Uniper (UN01) a €22.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

UN01 has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Independent Research set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Nord/LB set a €25.50 ($29.65) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €24.06 ($27.98).

Shares of ETR:UN01 opened at €26.80 ($31.16) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Uniper has a 12-month low of €21.55 ($25.06) and a 12-month high of €27.74 ($32.26).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

