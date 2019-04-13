Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 35,373 Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (EHI) Stock

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 35,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $341,703.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,399 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.61 per share, with a total value of $90,324.39.
- On Thursday, April 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,170 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $117,318.80.
- On Tuesday, February 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,848 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.27 per share, with a total value of $54,210.96.
- On Friday, February 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 49,220 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $455,285.00.
- On Tuesday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 218,250 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $2,018,812.50.
- On Friday, February 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 29,328 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $267,471.36.
- On Tuesday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 45,274 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $416,068.06.
- On Thursday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,200 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $101,696.00.
- On Tuesday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 52,936 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $479,070.80.
- On Wednesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 429,563 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $3,900,432.04.
EHI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.66. The stock had a trading volume of 64,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,700. Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 201,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 34,385 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 28.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,149 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd in the third quarter valued at about $212,000.
About Western Asset Global High Income Fnd
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
