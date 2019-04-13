Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 35,373 Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (EHI) Stock

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 35,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $341,703.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fnd alerts:

On Tuesday, April 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,399 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.61 per share, with a total value of $90,324.39.

On Thursday, April 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,170 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $117,318.80.

On Tuesday, February 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,848 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.27 per share, with a total value of $54,210.96.

On Friday, February 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 49,220 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $455,285.00.

On Tuesday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 218,250 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $2,018,812.50.

On Friday, February 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 29,328 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $267,471.36.

On Tuesday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 45,274 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $416,068.06.

On Thursday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,200 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $101,696.00.

On Tuesday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 52,936 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $479,070.80.

On Wednesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 429,563 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $3,900,432.04.

EHI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.66. The stock had a trading volume of 64,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,700. Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 201,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 34,385 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 28.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,149 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd in the third quarter valued at about $212,000.

WARNING: “Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 35,373 Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (EHI) Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/saba-capital-management-l-p-buys-35373-shares-of-western-asset-global-high-income-fnd-inc-ehi-stock.html.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fnd

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.