Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) & Antero Resources (AR) Critical Contrast

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) and Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and Antero Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Dutch Shell 1 7 6 0 2.36 Antero Resources 2 8 5 0 2.20

Royal Dutch Shell currently has a consensus price target of $82.78, indicating a potential upside of 28.33%. Antero Resources has a consensus price target of $17.04, indicating a potential upside of 96.11%. Given Antero Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Antero Resources is more favorable than Royal Dutch Shell.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Royal Dutch Shell and Antero Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Dutch Shell $396.56 billion 0.68 $23.35 billion $5.16 12.50 Antero Resources $4.14 billion 0.65 -$397.51 million $0.77 11.29

Royal Dutch Shell has higher revenue and earnings than Antero Resources. Antero Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royal Dutch Shell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Royal Dutch Shell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Antero Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Royal Dutch Shell shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Antero Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Royal Dutch Shell pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Antero Resources does not pay a dividend. Royal Dutch Shell pays out 62.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Dutch Shell and Antero Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Dutch Shell 5.91% 10.58% 5.25% Antero Resources -9.60% 3.67% 2.05%

Volatility and Risk

Royal Dutch Shell has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antero Resources has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Royal Dutch Shell beats Antero Resources on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market. The company also markets and trades natural gas, LNG, crude oil, electricity, carbon-emission rights; and markets and sells liquefied natural gas as a fuel for heavy-duty vehicles and marine vessels. In addition, it trades in and refines crude oil and other feed stocks, such as gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, marine fuel, biofuel, lubricants, bitumen, and sulphur; produces and sells petrochemicals; and manages oil sands activities. Further, the company produces base chemicals comprising ethylene, propylene, and aromatics, as well as intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, propylene oxide, solvents, detergent alcohols, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. Royal Dutch Shell plc was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold. It also owned and operated 289 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; 17 compressor stations in the Marcellus Shale; 108 miles of low-pressure and high-pressure gathering pipelines in the Utica Shale; 8 miles of high-pressure pipelines; and 2 compressor station in the Utica Shale. The company had estimated proved reserves of 18.0 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent, including 11.4 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 554 million barrels of ethane; 498 million barrels of primarily propane, isobutane, normal butane, and natural gasoline; and 46 million barrels of oil. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

