Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Hugo Boss (BOSS) a €78.00 Price Target

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €78.00 ($90.70) target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €74.38 ($86.48).

BOSS opened at €60.12 ($69.91) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.96. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €52.54 ($61.09) and a fifty-two week high of €81.40 ($94.65). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.57.

HUGO BOSS AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

